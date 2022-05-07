Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will announce $4.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.25 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $2.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $30.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.91 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 150.16% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,196 shares of company stock worth $6,625,241. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 848,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,177. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.