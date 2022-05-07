Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

