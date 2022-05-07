Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 214,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,492. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

