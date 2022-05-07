Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $43.40

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

ADNT has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,602. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

