Analysts Set Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) PT at $14.90

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 508,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 9.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

