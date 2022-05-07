Analysts Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Price Target at $32.40

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAK. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE BAK traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 164,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Braskem has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.27). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 241.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Braskem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

