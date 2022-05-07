Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) PT at €23.86

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.90 ($25.16).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

DTE stock traded down €0.29 ($0.31) during trading on Monday, hitting €17.30 ($18.21). The stock had a trading volume of 10,894,578 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.60. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

