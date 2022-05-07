Analysts Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $26.99

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

FNKO stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $64,602.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,926.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,431,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,644,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Funko by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

