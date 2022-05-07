Analysts Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $26.99

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.99.
A number of research firms recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
FNKO stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.
In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $64,602.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,926.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,431,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,644,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Funko by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
