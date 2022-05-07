Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) PT at $76.08

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,660,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,485,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

