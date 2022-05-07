ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.09

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.09 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 104.20 ($1.30). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,383,631 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £256.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.66.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

