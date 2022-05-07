Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.73) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,583.75 ($44.77).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,488.50 ($43.58) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,832.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,362.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.36) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,991,266.71).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

