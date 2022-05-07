Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.73) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,583.75 ($44.77).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,488.50 ($43.58) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,832.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,362.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($29.36) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,991,266.71).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

