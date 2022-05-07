ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

ANON (ANON) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. ANON has a market capitalization of $42,604.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00182249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.07 or 1.00115369 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00188302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

