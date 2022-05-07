ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.03 million.ANSYS also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $11.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.59. 681,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,075. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.83 and a 200 day moving average of $344.32.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.