ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Mizuho

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.59. The company had a trading volume of 681,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

