Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will announce $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.70. Anthem reported earnings per share of $7.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.50 to $32.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

ANTM stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $504.64. The stock had a trading volume of 946,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.