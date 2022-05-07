Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Cap of $208.48 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00031036 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $208.48 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00300810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00204897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.00480530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039465 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,522.81 or 1.95684278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.