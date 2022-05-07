Anyswap (ANY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $919,707.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $11.18 or 0.00032243 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $208.34 million and approximately $919,707.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00182241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00480301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038629 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,635.81 or 2.00880850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

