APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 672.82%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APA stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. 9,499,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 4.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in APA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

