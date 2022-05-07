APA (NASDAQ:APA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 672.82%. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of APA stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. 9,499,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 4.13.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

