Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aperam from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aperam has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
