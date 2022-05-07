Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

APOG stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.44 million, a PE ratio of 387.04 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,631,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

