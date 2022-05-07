Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPMG Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 683,871 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,753,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 239,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 991,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 170,841 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

