Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.72.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

