Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of APO stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.72.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.