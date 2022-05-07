Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Appian stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,700. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 428,000 shares of company stock worth $21,823,990 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

