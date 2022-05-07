Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 6,246,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,627,573. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

