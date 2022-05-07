Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,964. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

