Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Cowen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. 2,474,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.