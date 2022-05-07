Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Cowen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.65.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

