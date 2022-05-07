Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.80 EPS.

Shares of APTV opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.65.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

