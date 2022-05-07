Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.80 EPS.
Shares of APTV opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81.
In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.65.
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
