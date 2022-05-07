APY.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $9.01 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $19,938.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00187584 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00477906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038592 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,710.06 or 1.98407604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,589,244 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.