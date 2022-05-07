Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.98. 2,690,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.90. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.