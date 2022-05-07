Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,748,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $48,817,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 425,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,727 shares of company stock worth $9,945,029. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

BMRN stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. 840,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

