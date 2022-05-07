Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,163. The company has a market cap of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

