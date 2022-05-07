Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,329,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $282,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 1,868,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,636. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

