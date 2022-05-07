Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $89.73. 2,597,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

