Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Earnings Results

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 3,245,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1,383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.