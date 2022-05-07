argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $316.43. The stock had a trading volume of 482,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,021. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in argenx by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

