Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $154.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.86. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.