Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Down 1.7%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.85. 463,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 240,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.

The company has a market cap of C$640.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.75.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.