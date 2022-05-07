Ark Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $103.90 million and $1.86 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,876,921 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

