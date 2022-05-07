Arko Corp. (ARKO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 15th

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

ARKO stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arko will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arko by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 5,782.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 145,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 329.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

