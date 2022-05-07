Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $5.48-$5.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.93. 859,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,978. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

