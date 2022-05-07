Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARVN stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,483. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

