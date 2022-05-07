Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Up 2%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 57,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.
Ascend Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWWH)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AWWH)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.