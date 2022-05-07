ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($48.09) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.61) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,440 ($30.48) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,486.79 ($43.56).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,353 ($16.90) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,064.13. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,205 ($15.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,326 ($66.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

