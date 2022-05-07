Assemble Protocol (ASM) Reaches One Day Volume of $780,207.00

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $42.26 million and approximately $780,207.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,038.33 or 0.99997938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

ASM is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,443,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,579,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

