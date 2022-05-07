Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,782 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of American Assets Trust worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,227 shares of company stock worth $2,073,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

