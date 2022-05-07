Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 142,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 45,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.24 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

